Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada withdraw from the agreement of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on the procedure for the transit of goods and vehicles.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The bill "On Withdrawal from the Agreement on the Order of Transit Through the Territories of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States " was approved. The bill provides, in connection with the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the participation of the Republic of Belarus in it, which completely violates the principles and norms of international law, the withdrawal of Ukraine from the Agreement on the procedure for transit through the territories of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, concluded on June 4, 1999 in Minsk and ratified by the Law of Ukraine dated February 22, 2001 N 2283-II," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April Ukraine withdrew from 4 more CIS agreements, in particular, in the aviation and transport sectors.