The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to withdraw from 4 more agreements of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), in particular in the aviation and transport sectors.

This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With the aim of ensuring national security, strengthening measures to protect the national interests, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the withdrawal of Ukraine from the Agreement on the Modernization of Civil Aviation of the Commonwealth of Independent States, concluded on November 3, 1995 in Moscow, the Agreement on the Creation of the interstate financial and industrial group Internavigation, committed on November 25, 1998 in Moscow," he wrote.

The government also decided to withdraw from the Agreement on the coordinated development of international transport corridors passing through the territory of the CIS member states, concluded on November 20, 2009 in Yalta, and the Agreement on the harmonization of requirements for additional training and professional competence of international road carriers of the CIS member states, concluded on November 24, 2006 in Minsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, Ukraine withdrew from several agreements on cooperation between the CIS countries in the construction industry.