Action plan to restore Ukraine's energy security within Peace Formula should be prepared by autumn – Zelenskyy

By autumn, an action plan should be prepared to restore Ukraine's energy security within the framework of the Peace Formula.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Already this summer, we have to give a prepared action plan within the framework of the Formula for the return of Ukraine's energy security thanks to all our neighbors in Europe," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked Poland for participating in the first Peace Summit and supporting the work on the Peace Formula.

Zelenskyy noted that Poland is a co-leader in the implementation of the clause of the Peace Formula regarding energy security, and Polish partners are informed about the current situation in Ukraine's energy system and the consequences of russian terror against Ukrainian energy facilities.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 8, on his way to the U.S., Zelenskyy is in Warsaw, where he and Tusk discussed the continuation of defense cooperation, expectations from the NATO summit and signed a security agreement between Ukraine and Poland.

According to the press service of DTEK, as a result of the massive russian shelling of Kyiv on July 8, three transformer substations of DTEK were destroyed or damaged, and power grids were also damaged.