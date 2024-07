Share:













Today, July 8, in Warsaw, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed the Agreement on Security Cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Poland.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

As reported, in total, since the beginning of the full-scale russian invasion, Poland and Ukraine have received 44 military packages of various types of weapons and ammunition worth more than EUR 4 billion. This year, Poland will provide several more packages of military aid and, according to the agreement, undertakes to continue supporting Ukraine during the ten years of the document.

Poland will consider the possibility of transferring at least one additional MiG-29 squadron (at least 14 fighters) to Ukraine.

The document, for the first time among the already signed bilateral security agreements, provides for the possibility of intercepting missiles and drones in the airspace of our country, launched in the direction of Poland.

Also, for the first time, the security agreement talks about the creation of a "Ukrainian Legion" - the training of personnel of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Poland, which Ukrainian citizens temporarily living in Poland and other countries will be able to join.

The agreement contains a powerful block on cooperation in the defense industry, in particular, the location of the production facilities of Polish defense companies in Ukraine and the study of additional opportunities for joint defense production.

Also, Poland will continue the work of the logistics hub POLLOGHUB and the use of the potential of the LitPolUkrbrig (Lithuanian–Polish–Ukrainian Brigade) to strengthen the Armed Forces.

The document aims to strengthen cooperation in the non-military sphere, in particular in intelligence, cyber security, maritime and information security, and protection of critical infrastructure.

Separate blocks of the agreement relate to economic recovery and reconstruction, border infrastructure and the development of transit potential.

Political cooperation includes issues of European integration, the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, sanctions, compensation for damages to Ukraine, as well as bringing the aggressor to justice.

Also, Poland clearly confirms its support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO.

The document was signed to implement the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine, which was adopted in Vilnius on July 12, 2023.

It is noted that in total, Ukraine has already concluded 21 bilateral security agreements: with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Japan, the United States, the EU, Estonia, Lithuania and Poland.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is in Warsaw on July 8, on his way to the U.S., where he and Tusk discussed the continuation of defense cooperation and expectations from the NATO summit.