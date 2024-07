Almost the entire arsenal was used. Mass media name missiles that russia used during the July 8 attack

The aggressor country of russia used almost all types of its missiles during the terrorist attack on Ukraine on Monday, July 8.

This was reported by the Defense Express portal.

According to the statement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during today's attack, the occupiers fired 38 missiles of various types over Ukraine.

These are the following types of missiles:

14 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles;

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

3 Kh-59/Kh-69 aviation missiles;

2 Kh-22 cruise missiles;

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

1 cruise missile 3M22 Zircon;

As Defense Express writes, the russians used almost their entire arsenal of missiles in this way.

S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, R-500 cruise missiles for the Iskander operational-tactical missile complex, and ballistic missiles that russia received from North Korea were not involved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during today's air attack by the occupiers, the Ukrainian military shot down 30 missiles, including the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile.

We will remind you that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is calling an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the russian missile attack.

Let's add that in the Kh-101 missile, which the invaders used to hit the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, dozens of components produced in NATO member countries were found.