Share:













Copied



On the morning of July 8, the russians launched a missile attack on the administrative building of Metinvest Group's Northern Mining and Processing Plant in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region. 10 people were killed, more than 30 were injured.

The press service of Metinvest has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On the morning of July 8, a Russian missile hit the administrative building of Metinvest Group's Northern Mining and Processing Plant in Kryvyi Rih. As of 12:30 p.m., 10 people are known to have been killed and more than 30 injured. All those injured as a result of the Russian terrorist attack were immediately taken to one of the hospitals in the city," the message says.

It is indicated that due to the enemy attack, the dining hall of the factory management was damaged, the windows were broken. Debris clearance is currently underway.

"The Metinvest Group expresses its condolences to all the victims and their relatives. The company will provide comprehensive assistance to the injured employees and the families of the deceased," Metinvest said.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported damage to an enterprise in Kryvyi Rih by a russian missile. As of 2:11 p.m., it is known that the number of injured in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 47. Nine are in serious condition.

Consequences of the russian attack on Metinvest Group's Northern Mining and Processing Plant. Photo: metinvestholding.com

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 8, air defense was also operating in Kyiv due to a massive missile attack by the aggressor state. The Okhmatdyt children's hospital, houses, an office building were damaged.

The blow to Okhmatdyt fell on the building where children received dialysis. It became known that 16 people were injured, of which 7 are children.

In addition, a residential building was hit in Kyiv as a result of a russian missile attack. Entrances were damaged. One was destroyed.

Also, three transformer substations of DTEK in Kyiv were destroyed or damaged by shelling, and power grids were also damaged.

Later, as a result of a repeated missile attack in Kyiv, the multi-story building of a medical center in the Dniprovskyi District was damaged. It is known about 4 killed and 3 injured.