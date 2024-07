Share:













Copied



On July 3, the russian occupiers damaged the gas infrastructure in the Poltava Region, in particular, a facility of the UkrGasVydobuvannya joint-stock company, an employee of the company was killed as a result of the attack.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On July 3, Russia struck the Poltava Region. Among the damaged infrastructure was also a facility of JSC UkrGasVydobuvannya. As a result of the attack, unfortunately, a 49-year-old electrician was killed and three workers were injured. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance," the message says.

According to the message, work on localization and liquidation of the consequences of the emergency situation is ongoing, all relevant services are working.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, July 4, the forces and means of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force shot down 21 strike UAVs out of 22 launched by the aggressor country russia.