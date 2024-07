Share:













Copied



Overnight into Thursday, July 4, the forces and means of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force shot down 21 strike UAVs out of 22 launched by the aggressor country russia.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Overnight into July 4, 2024, the enemy attacked with 22 Shahed attack UAVs from the Kursk Region, russia. As a result of the combat operations, 21 Shaheds were shot down," the message reads.

According to the General Staff, enemy drones were shot down within Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 3, the forces and means of the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces shot down 11 air targets: 1 Iskander-K cruise missile; 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles; 5 shock UAVs of the Shahed type; and Orlan-10 air defense system.

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian air defense has destroyed about 86% of the Shahed-type attack drones launched by the aggressor russia - 1,953 Shaheds.