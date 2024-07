Share:













19 members of the Verkhovna Rada have suggested that the parliament exempt half-siblings of fallen and missing soldiers from mobilization.

The corresponding bill is registered on the website of the Rada under No. 11391, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

As of 5 p.m., the text of the bill has not been published on the parliament's website.

One of the authors of the initiative, Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of the Rada from the European Solidarity faction, spoke on his Telegram channel about the provisions of the bill.

It is proposed to provide a deferment from mobilization for half-siblings of fallen and missing soldiers.

"Currently, the law on mobilization specifies only the category of "full brother or sister". Therefore, I propose to correct this injustice and add the concept of "half-brother or half-sister", he explained.

Among the authors of the bill: head of the Batkivshchyna party and faction Yuliia Tymoshenko, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Solomiia Bobrovska (Holos faction), MP from the Servant of the People faction Arsenii Pushkarenko.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 29, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada exempted from mobilization people whose close relatives were killed or went missing during the war.