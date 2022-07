Rada Exempts From Mobilization Those Who Lost Close Relatives In War

The Verkhovna Rada has exempted from mobilization people whose close relatives were killed or went missing during the war.

282 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 7481, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document provides for the expansion of the list of persons exempted from mobilization during martial law.

In particular, women and men whose close relatives (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother, sibling) were killed or went missing during the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense, repulse and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as during the provision of national security and defense, repulsing and deterring armed aggression against Ukraine during martial law are exempted from mobilization.

