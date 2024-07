Share:













The Crimea bridge is involved in the logistics chain by which the aggressor country of russia takes minerals from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine through the Kerch bridge.

This was announced on July 4 by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on X.

"Iron ore, coal, titanium, uranium, manganese, gold and lithium are present in Ukraine, almost certainly their deposits are a desirable target for russia, which is also looking for ways to bleed the Ukrainian economy, depriving it of access to resources and destroying infrastructure," the review says.

The intelligence explained that the construction of roads and railways in the occupied territory is needed by the russians in order to take out as many Ukrainian minerals as possible. So, for this purpose, road and railway infrastructure is being built in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. It will serve military and industrial logistics that export minerals.

As an example, the review cites the extraction of iron ore and its removal near Dniprorudne of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"Trains go through Crimea and the Kerch bridge to russia. This activity is not without risk, as the trains go through areas where there is a high level of activity of Ukrainian partisans," the review says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, a russian tanker entered the russian-occupied port of Mariupol for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Earlier, a new russian ship was spotted in the port of Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the russians. This is probably the second russian vessel that has arrived since the beginning of 2024. However, there were no tankers before.