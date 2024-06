Share:













A new russian ship was spotted in the port of Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the russians. This is probably the second russian vessel that has arrived since the beginning of 2024.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"It entered the port with cargo. After the raid for two days - apparently, they were waiting for the russian Black Sea (crossed out) Azov Fleet," he said.

Andriushchenko added that it was standing on the wharf for bulk loading.

"You can see - kaolin and ore. No grain. However, they will report on the grain. Why - we'll see," Andriushchenko stated.

A russian ship was spotted in the port of Mariupol. Photo: Telegram/Andriushchenko Time

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers were unable to fix the sewage system, which is why sewage flows from the streets into local rivers, and from there into the Sea of ​​Azov. The occupiers have already banned swimming on local beaches.

Earlier it was reported that the body of a dead dolphin washed ashore in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. The City Council emphasizes that these are the consequences of the destruction of the ecosystem of the Sea of ​​Azov by the aggressor state of russia.

Also in Mariupol, during the filming of a "plot" for russian TV, a russian propagandist told how tanks with the letter "Z" drove into the yards of local residents and shot directly at the houses.