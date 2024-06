Mark Rutte becomes new Secretary General of NATO. What he said about Ukraine

Share:













Copied



The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, was elected as the new Secretary General of NATO.

This is reported by Reuters.

Rutte was appointed on Wednesday afternoon with the wording "as the war in Ukraine rages on its doorstep".

"Rutte's appointment became a formality after his only rival for the post, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, announced last week that he had quit the race, having failed to gain traction," the statement said.

What can Ukraine expect from the new Secretary General?

Rutte, the newspaper notes, is a strong supporter of Ukraine and quickly won the support of key NATO countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

According to the media, Rutte has a good relationship with Donald Trump and is able to negotiate with both Democrats and Republicans.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Rutte has actively supported Ukraine and criticized russian dictator vladimir putin. In addition, the Netherlands considers him responsible for the downing of passenger flight MH17 in the east of Ukraine in July 2014. There were many citizens of the Netherlands on board this plane.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, called the absence of russia at the table at the Peace Conference on Ukraine, which is currently being held in Switzerland, a correct decision.