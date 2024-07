Share:













Ukrainian partisans discovered a storage site for Kh-22 missiles for the Tu-22M3 in the Leningrad Oblast of the aggressor state of the russian federation.

This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement.

"ATESH discovered warehouses of Kh-22 missiles in the Leningrad Oblast. Our agent scouted the storage location of Kh-22 missiles for the Tu-22M3. These missiles are delivered to the Soltsi airfield in the Novgorod Oblast for russian bombers, which are used in attacks on the territory of Ukraine. It was at the Soltsi airfield that not so long ago that the Defense Intelligence disabled three such planes," the message says.

It is also noted that a huge amount of military equipment is located near the hangars of the warehouse, on which ammunition and other types of weapons are transported.

The partisans added that detailed information on the organization of the guard service, the movement of equipment and personnel was quickly transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Coordinates of warehouses: 60.735876, 28.693446.

Map: telegram/ATESH

The place of storage of Kh-22 missiles declared by the partisans. telegram/ATESH

It will be recalled that the russian occupiers shelled Dnipro in the morning of April 19 with an Kh-22 missile, which is designed to destroy aircraft carriers and has an inertial guidance system.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the partisans found out the coordinates of the air defense system covering putin's dacha in Sochi.

In addition, in the Donetsk Region, Ukrainian partisans discovered a russian military base, recorded, probably, storage places for artillery shells. The coordinates were handed over to the Defense Forces.