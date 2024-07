135 combat clashes take place on the front, most intense axes being Pokrovske, Lyman, and Toretsk – General St

On July 3, a total of 135 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them on the Pokrovske (34), Lyman (29), and Toretsk (17) Axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, 135 combat clashes have taken place. The russian aggressor is trying to use the advantage in manpower and air support," the message says.

During the day, the terrorists launched six missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 16 missiles; in addition, the enemy carried out 36 airstrikes (dropped 51 anti-aircraft missiles), used 303 kamikaze drones, and fired more than 2,600 times on the positions of the AFU and populated areas using various types of weapons.

On the Kharkiv Axis, russian terrorists, with the support of aviation, stormed the positions of the AFU 11 times in the districts of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, and Hlyboke.

According to the information available at 10 p.m., during the day, the enemy lost 111 people killed and wounded and 64 units of weapons and military equipment.

There were four attacks on the Kupiyansk Axis; battles took place near Stelmakhivka, where three attacks were repulsed, and another was ongoing.

On the Lyman Axis, russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders 29 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Makiyivka, and Terny settlements; 23 attacks were repulsed, and five enemy attacks were in progress.

On the Siversk Axis, the AFU repelled three enemy attacks near Verkhniokamiyanske and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk Axis, five attempts by the invaders to advance near Kalynivka failed; at 10 p.m., one battle continued.

On the Toretsk Axis, the occupiers tried 17 times to suppress the Ukrainian defenders near Deliyivka, Toretsk, Sieverne, and Niu York.

On the Pokrovske Axis, the aggressor carried out 34 assaults in the districts of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Yasnobrodivka, Umansky, and Karlivka, of which ten battles were still ongoing.

According to preliminary calculations, on this axis, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated and wounded more than 320 enemy servicemen, six artillery pieces were also destroyed and damaged, and an enemy tank was knocked out.

A total of 12 battles took place in Kurakhove in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Paraskoviyivka, and Kostiantynivka settlements.

On the Vremivka Axis, the enemy made four attempts to storm the positions of our soldiers near the settlements of Vodiane, Urozhaine, and Makarivka.

On the Orikhiv Axis, the enemy launched nine unsuccessful attacks during the day near the settlements of Robotyne and Shcherbaky.

There were no enemy assaults on the Dnipro Axis.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 2, a total of 136 combat clashes took place on the front; the hottest axis was Pokrovske, where 43 attacks took place in a day.

Overnight into Thursday, July 4, the forces and means of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force shot down 21 strike UAVs out of 22 launched by the aggressor country russia.