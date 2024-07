Ukraine comes close to record-breaking volume of electricity imports on Thursday

On Thursday, July 4, during the day, an almost record-breaking amount of electricity is planned to be imported - 35,212 MWh, which is 1,000 MWh more than what was imported yesterday, July 3.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova in the total volume of 35,212 MWh during the day, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,660 MW in individual hours.

According to the report, on July 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., in order to overcome a significant deficit in the system, reduce the volume of consumption restrictions and maintain reserves, Ukraine involved emergency supply of electricity from Poland and Slovakia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, compared to May, Ukraine increased electricity imports by 91% to 858,300 MWh.

At the same time, the peak of supplies was on June 15 - 35,600 MWh.