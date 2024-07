Share:













Copied



In June, Ukraine increased electricity imports by 91% month over month to 858,3000 MWh.

This follows from a statement by ExPro, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The largest share in the import structure is taken by Hungary - 41.6%, the smallest - by Moldova with 7.7%.

At the same time, in June, the import of electricity from Poland increased the most - 2.4 times month over month to more than 138,000 MWh.

According to the publication, an average of 28,600 MWh was imported per day.

At the same time, the peak of supplies was on June 15 – 35,600 MWh.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, Ukraine doubled its electricity imports month over month to 448,000 MWh.