Electricity tariffs for population in Poland become higher than in Ukraine

Share:













Copied



In Poland, electricity tariffs for the population have been raised to PLN 0.5/kWh (UAH 5.1/kWh).

Ya v Polshchi (I am in Poland) writes about this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Thus, since July 1, the Energy Regulatory Office (URE) in Poland introduced a mechanism for gradual unfreezing of prices for the sale of electricity for households.

If by the end of June the cost of electricity for the population was PLN 0.412/kWh (UAH 4.2/kWh), then from July 1 to December 31, 2025 the price will be PLN 0.5/kWh regardless of the level of electricity consumption.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the tariff for electricity for the population by 63.6%, from UAH 2.64 to UAH 4.32/kWh since June.