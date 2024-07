Share:













Copied



The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company and Duisburger Hafen Aktiengesellschaft (Germany) plan to launch regular container and trailer trains between Ukraine and the port of Duisburg in the summer.

This is stated in the company's message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the companies signed the corresponding memorandum.

"Ukrzaliznytsia continues to develop new services for the transportation of goods by rail to EU countries. Thanks to cooperation with the world's largest river port, the company will be able to organize a completely new door-to-door service for Ukrainian and European customers. The first train along the route between the Lisky railway station terminal and the port of Duisburg will leave already this summer. All cargo transported by rail or road will be accepted. By choosing the new service, the client will be able to clearly predict the final cost of transportation and the delivery time, because the train will go without queues at the border," the message says.

According to the report, from the port, despite the fact that it is located relatively far from the sea, cargoes go to other countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"The Port of Duisburg is located near the confluence of the Ruhr and Rhine rivers, approximately 190 kilometers from the North Sea. It is the largest inland river port not only in Europe, but also in the world. The port has 8 container terminals," the message states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia received a railway freight carrier license in Poland.