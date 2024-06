Share:













The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company received a railway freight carrier license in Poland.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland company has been given the opportunity to fully enter the European rail freight transport market. The Polish Office of Rail Transportation has granted the relevant rail carrier license," the message reads.

It is planned that Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland will concentrate on increasing the volume of transportation through the Ukrainian-Polish border crossings at the first stage of its work as a carrier.

"In this way, Polish and Ukrainian shippers will receive a door-to-door transportation service from one operator, without the need to conclude a series of contracts with different companies. In addition, the company plans to operate rolling stock for tracks with a width of both 1,435 and 1,520 mm in the future which will allow to work effectively at all border crossings with Poland," the message reads.

It is expected that Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland will start full-fledged comprehensive transport services next year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia registered the railway operator Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland to operate on the European market.