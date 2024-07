Kuleba names 3 reasons why Ukraine's support will be maintained regardless of results of elections in partner

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has named three reasons why Ukraine's support will be maintained regardless of the results of elections in partner countries.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On Tuesday, July 2, Kuleba took part in an online panel discussion of The Economist "Spiralling through the conflicts in search of opportunities" held in Athens, Greece, and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to work with any political forces in case they win the elections in partner countries.

According to the Minister, there are at least three reasons why the results of elections abroad should not be dramatized.

" First, support for Ukraine among democratic partner states is based on solidarity and support among people in their societies. This is how democracies function. And we will continue to work to strengthen people's support for Ukraine," he said.

Secondly, according to him, it is necessary to look at the actions, and not at the words of the candidates.

"It is one thing to campaign and rally your voters, and another to be in government and take responsibility for decision-making. We have seen this distinction many times in the past,” the Minister said.

Thirdly, Kuleba added, there is no alternative to supporting Ukraine's victory and ensuring the defeat of russian aggression.

"Otherwise, the national security of our partners will be jeopardized. This applies to Europe, the United States, and the rest of the world," he noted.

The head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized that in the event of success in Ukraine, russia will continue its aggression against other European countries, and its allies - North Korea and Iran - will feel empowered to challenge stability in other parts of the world.

"We are already seeing these three regimes working together to plunge the world into chaos and replace international law with the law of the jungle, which they present as an alternative world order. They exchange resources, weapons, and ideas with a simple goal: to defeat the West, or at least to weaken and destabilize it. The sooner free nations and their leaders realize this, the sooner effective collective action can be taken to reduce these threats," the Minister emphasized.

