Ukraine is conducting an exchange of views with China regarding the relationship between the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the Chinese vision of peace.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this in an article for European Pravda, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Even the process of preparation for the Peace Summit is already giving an answer to all those who for decades sprinkled their heads with ashes and talked about the "lack of subjectivity" of Ukraine. One moment is particularly revealing in this context. Traditionally, Russia wants to talk directly about the parameters of peace only with the United States. But now in fact, it is trying to influence the opinion not of Washington, but of those countries that plan to participate in the summit. At the same time, Ukraine, without the United States and Russia, conducts an exchange of views with Beijing regarding the relationship between the Peace Formula and the Chinese vision of peace. The narrative that decisions are not made in Kyiv is collapsing. All this is a fundamentally new diplomatic reality created by Ukraine," he wrote.

Kuleba noted that the multidimensional diplomatic work of Ukraine on many continents requires the application of all skill and professional knowledge, and it also requires a certain space for maneuver for the sake of the final goal.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China previously stated that the Peace Summit in Switzerland does not meet the criteria put forward by Beijing for such venues, which is why it is "unlikely" to be represented there.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that russia and China are trying to weaken the planned global peace summit in Switzerland. To this, the Chinese Foreign Ministry replied that China has never "fanned and stoked the fire" of the russian-Ukrainian war, and all efforts should be directed to support peaceful measures.