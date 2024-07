Share:













Copied



The new Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, emphasized that the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine and assured the determination of the country and other allies to restore peace to Ukraine.

He wrote about this on the X social network in response to congratulations on his appointment to the position from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov.

"Thank you Rustem Umierov for your warm words. The Netherlands remains committed to support Ukraine as much as we can, for as long as needed. We & our allies stand united in our resolve to return peace & security to Ukraine. I look forward to strengthening our cooperation and meeting you soon!” the message says.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Minister of Defense congratulated Ruben Brekelmans on his appointment as Minister of Defense of the Netherlands and said that he is looking forward to joint work and strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands.

"I am grateful to our Dutch partners for the invaluable help provided to Ukraine, and that will continue in the future," he added.

In addition, Umierov thanked the predecessor of Brekelmans, Kajsa Ollongren: "You are a great friend of Ukraine. It was an honor and pleasure working with you."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was elected as the new Secretary General of NATO.

Rutte will replace Norway's Jens Stoltenberg on October 1, who is stepping down after ten years in the post.