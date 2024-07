Share:













In Ukraine, the line of the active front has increased, while the intensity of hostilities decreased on some axes.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has stated this.

The general said that he spent a week on the eastern front. There he visited almost all the brigades fighting on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivka, Toretsk, Kramatorsk axes, as well as in Vovchansk and near Kharkiv.

"Fierce hostilities of varying intensity continue everywhere. Compared to the previous trip two weeks ago, the Toretsk axis was added," Syrskyi said.

According to him, the situation on the Pokrovsk axis remains difficult. The russians replaced the strike divisions, whose assault units had lost their combat capability, and resumed offensive attempts.

Syrskyi emphasized that this axis needs constant attention, as well as provision of additional shells and firearms.

"On other axes, the intensity of hostilities has decreased, but the line of the active front has increased," the Commander-in-Chief added.

As Syrskyi said, now the main problem for Ukrainian commanders is the staffing of units with motivated and well-trained servicemen. They also need to be provided with EW means and air defense.

"At the same time, our side has an advantage in the number and quality of combat copters, primarily bombers and FPV drones, and the skill of the operators who use them. This is the key to our success and saving the lives of fighters," he said.

Recall that earlier Syrskyi answered whether the soldiers have already felt the strengthening at the front due to the assistance from the U.S.