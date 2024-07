Share:













The largest oil producing company Ukrnafta plans to build 1,000 MW of gas generation worth USD 1 billion in 3 years

Economic Pravda writes about this with a link to an interview with Forbes Ukraine of the company's director general, Serhii Koretskyi.

"We plan to build approximately 1,000 MW of such plants over the next three years. The estimated cost is USD 1 billion. At the same time, we are working on wind and solar power plant projects. The payback of cogeneration plants is up to 4 years, and only electricity production is a little over 5 years. The project operation period is 20 years," he said.

According to Koretskyi, at the first stage, the company plans to build gas piston installations with a capacity of at least 100 MW.

"We use our own funds, and we also have open credit lines in Ukrgasbank, Sense Bank and Oschadbank," he added.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine intends to build 1 GW of flexible gas generation in 2024 and another 4 GW in the coming years.