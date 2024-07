Share:













The Ministry of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development and the Norwegian Ministry of Transport have agreed on the possibility of continuing bilateral and transit transport between countries without permits until September 30, 2024.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, a meeting of the specialized commission will be held in August, based on the results of which further extension of the "transport visa-free" with Norway is expected.

"Liberalization of freight transportation is possible for vehicles of the Euro-5 environmental standard and above. When carrying out transportation on board a truck, drivers must have a certificate confirming the environmental class of the truck," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2023, Ukraine and Norway agreed on a "transport visa-free" agreement until June 30, 2024.