Since the beginning of the day, July 2, the enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive actions in the Donetsk Region. The number of clashes along the entire front line increased to 93.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As reported in the General Staff, the border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv Regions continue to suffer from cynical artillery shelling from the territory of the russian federation.

The Kharkiv Region is also under constant bombardment by enemy aircraft.

At the same time, the Armed Forces repulsed five assaults near Hlyboke and in the area of Vovchansk on the Kharkiv axis. There were no lost positions.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the defense lines of our units in the area of Synkivka five times. Another battle continues near Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman axis, the invading army launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nevske, Makiivka, Hrekivka, and Terny during the day. Eight combats ended without success for the enemy, four more are ongoing.

The enemy continues to look for weak points in our defense on the Siversk axis. Defenders of the Ukrainian land repulsed three enemy attacks near Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka, and Vyimka. Two more combat clashes have not ended.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the occupiers carried out three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasiv Yar, Novyi and Ivanivske. Another battle continues.

On the Toretsk axis, the number of enemy attacks increased to 17. The enemy, supported by aviation, is concentrating its efforts on trying to advance towards Niu York and Toretsk. More than half of all attacks on the axis were recorded there. Fighting continues.

The highest number of clashes occurred on the Pokrovsk axis. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Lozuvatske, Chystobrodivka, and Umanske districts. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 12 enemy attacks, 14 battles are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being specified.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka on the Kurakhove axis. So far, Ukrainian defenders have repelled three attacks by the occupation army here, two more are ongoing. Our soldiers stopped three more assaults in the districts of Paraskoviivka and Heorhiivka. The occupiers bombarded Velika Novosilka and Katerynivka.

An enemy assault near Kostiantynivka was repulsed on the Vremivka axis.

The situation is the same on the Orikhiv axis - here the occupiers failed in the area of Robotyne.

On the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked our defenders near Krynky twice, also unsuccessfully.

Recall that the line of the active front has increased in Ukraine, while the intensity of hostilities has decreased on some axes.