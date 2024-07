Share:













Copied



Due to exceeding quotas, the European Union returned customs duties on Ukrainian eggs and sugar.

This is stated in the message of the Directorate-General of the European Commission for Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

“As of tomorrow, 2 July 2024, the tariff rate quotas from the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) are reintroduced for imports of eggs and sugar from Ukraine into the EU. The revised Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs), in place since 6 June 2024, includes an emergency brake for seven agricultural products to be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between 1 July 2021 and 31 December 2023. For eggs and sugar, this average is 23 188.96 tonnes and 262 652.68 tonnes respectively. Article 4 of Regulation 2024/1392 establishes that once these volumes are reached, the Commission has 14 days to reintroduce the corresponding tariff-rate quota from the DCFTA between the EU and Ukraine. As imports of eggs and sugar from Ukraine since the beginning of 2024 are already above the volumes set in the DCFTA tariff-rate quota, additional imports will continue with most-favoured nations (MFN) duties,” the message reads.

At the same time, from January 1, 2025 until June 5, 2025, a new tariff quota will be introduced, for eggs this new quota is set at the level of 9,662.07 tons, and for sugar - 109,438.62 tons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, since June 19, due to the exceeding of quotas, the European Union returned customs duties on Ukrainian oats.

The European Union has extended the duty-free trade regime for Ukraine for another year, until June 2025.