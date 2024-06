Share:













Due to exceeding the quotas, the European Union returned customs duties on Ukrainian oats.

This is stated in the message of the General Directorate of the European Commission for Agriculture and Rural Development, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From June 19, 2024 to June 5, 2025, the import of Ukrainian oats to the EU will take place within the tariff quota from the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA), which has been in effect between the two parties since 2016. The automatic restoration of this tariff quota is the result of a review of the Autonomous trade measures (ATM) effective from June 6, 2024. The ATM regulation includes an emergency brake for several products, including oats, which is automatically triggered if the import volume reaches the average annual import volume recorded in the period from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023. For oats, this average figure is 2,440 tons. After reaching this volume, the Commission will re-introduce the corresponding tariff quota within 14 days,” the message states.

According to the report, the quota for oats is set at the level of 4,000 tons.

"As imports from the beginning of 2024 exceed this volume, until the end of 2024, tariffs will be in effect in the mode of the most favorable. The quota under the DCFTA will be available again from January 1, 2025," the message says.

Ukraine exported more than 7,000 tons of oats to all third countries in 2022 and 11,173 tons from July 2023 to May 2024.

In addition to the EU, Ukraine exports oats to India, Iraq, Libya, Morocco, South Africa, Switzerland, Turkey, Vietnam and others.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers established a zero quota for sugar exports and introduced quotas for the export of poultry meat to the European Union for 2024.

The European Union has extended the duty-free trade regime for Ukraine for another year, until June 2025.