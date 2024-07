Syrskyi considers it important to adapt basic training of military personnel to actions in conditions of comp

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, considers it important to adapt the basic training of servicemen to actions in the conditions of the complete dominance of drones on the battlefield.

Syrskyi announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Another important area of ​​change is the adaptation of the basic training program for military personnel regarding actions in the conditions of the complete dominance of drones on the battlefield," he noted.

Syrskyi said that during trips to the front lines, he aims to study the situation directly in the combat areas, promptly solve problematic issues without bureaucratic procedures, study the combat experience of the troops and implement it in the process of training servicemen and units, as well as provide effective assistance to commanders in planning and hostilities.

According to him, today the main problematic issue for commanders of any level is the staffing of units and subunits with motivated, well-trained servicemen.

Another problematic issue is the provision of modern means of EW and military air defense capable of effectively combating enemy UAVs.

He also deals with the implementation of proposals for improving the system of tactical medicine and its integration into the vertical of the Medical Forces in order to increase the efficiency and quality of medical care.

Syrskyi also intends to hold another meeting with the commanders of the UAV units regarding the exchange of experience on the application and further development of this promising type of weapon.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Syrskyi announced that the line of the active front has increased in Ukraine, while the intensity of hostilities has decreased on some axes.