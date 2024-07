Share:













Copied



In January-June 2024, compared to the same period last year, Naftogaz Group increased natural gas production by 8% to almost 7.3 billion cubic meters.

This is stated in the message of the Group, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"At the moment, gas production indicators exceed the operational plan by almost 2%. We managed to achieve such a result thanks to the launch of 41 wells, which is one more than planned. 14 of them are high-throughput, producing more than 100,000 cubic meters of gas per day. Our experts are also constantly analyzing old wells that can be brought back into operation through new technical solutions," Oleksii Chernyshov, the head of Naftogaz Ukraine, said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Naftogaz plans to produce 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2024 at the expense of UkrGasVydobuvannya and Ukrnafta.

In 2023, UkrGasVydobuvannya produced 13.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, and Ukrnafta increased natural gas production by 6% to 1.097 billion cubic meters.