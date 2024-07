Share:













In January-June, compared to the same period of 2023, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company increased cargo transportation by 28% to 90 million tons, while export transportation increased by 59% to 45 million tons.

The company has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, in 6 months, the company transported 22.5 million tons of iron and manganese ore, 22.5 million tons of grain, 12.5 million tons of coal, and 13.7 million tons of mineral and construction materials.

40 million tons of cargo were transported in domestic traffic, which is 3% more compared to the same period in 2023, import transportation increased by 62% to 5 million tons.

"We are recording quite positive dynamics of cargo transportation in the first half of 2024. It is important that, in addition to the total volume of transportation, the export of strategically important cargo - grain crops - increased by 43% compared to last year. This is very important for strengthening the country's economy. But we are already seeing growth volumes of transportation of non-standard - unprofitable cargoes, which is a challenge for the financial stability of the company," said the chairman of the board of the company Yevhen Liashchenko.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023 Ukrzaliznytsia reduced the volume of cargo transportation by 1.5% to 148.4 million tons compared to 2022.