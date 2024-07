Share:













The Energy Company of Ukraine (JSC ECU) state energy trader has transferred to the state budget of Ukraine dividends in the amount of UAH 100.4 million based on the results of its activities in 2023.

The company has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the amount of dividends paid by ECU based on the results of the first five months of commercial activity in 2022 amounted to UAH 27.1 million.

"Today, our primary focus is the reliable supply of electrical energy to consumers of Ukraine in conditions of energy shortage. To this end, we are increasing imports, developing cooperation with electricity producers, bringing new products and services to the market. At the same time, our activity creates new sources of income for the state in an extremely difficult period for the economy of Ukraine," said Director General of ECU Vitalii Butenko.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023 ECU received a net profit of UAH 148.9 million.

In August 2022, ECU started commercial activities.

On June 28, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred from the sphere of management of the Ministry of Energy to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Economy the authority to manage corporate rights belonging to the state in the authorized capital of the joint-stock company Energy Company of Ukraine.

ECU JSC is a multi-disciplinary energy supply enterprise that carries out operations of purchase, sale, supply and market optimization of energy consumption for commercial customers.

The company operates on the domestic and foreign markets of energy resources.

100% of the company's shares belong to the state.