In 2023, the state energy trader Energy Company of Ukraine (ECU JSC) received a net profit of UAH 148.9 million.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2022, the ECU's net profit was UAH 33.9 million.

"The ECU will direct 80% of the company's net profit for 2023 to pay dividends to the state. This amount will make UAH 119.1 million. Another UAH 90.3 million is the company's taxes and fees based on the results of work in 2023. Thus, the total deductions of the ECU to the state budget will exceed UAH 209.4 million," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, the ECU began commercial activity.

On June 28, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred from the management of the Ministry of Energy to the management of the Ministry of Economy the authority to manage corporate rights belonging to the state in the authorized capital of the Energy Company of Ukraine joint-stock company.

The ECU JSC is a multidisciplinary energy supply enterprise that carries out operations for the purchase, sale, supply and market optimization of energy consumption for commercial customers.

The company operates in the domestic and foreign energy markets.

100% of the company's shares are owned by the state.