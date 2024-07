Share:













On July 1, Ukraine received emergency aid from the energy systems of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

This was announced by the press service of Ukrenergo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On July 1, in the evening hours, in order to reduce the volume of consumption restrictions and maintain reserves in the energy system, Ukraine involved emergency supply of electricity from Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Today, in the evening hours, emergency supply from neighboring European countries is also planned," the message reads.

During the day, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 30,796 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,595 MW in individual hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.