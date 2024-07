Share:













US President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity set a "dangerous precedent" that could turn presidents into kings. He called on the American people to "disagree" and refuse to support Donald Trump in the election.

This is reported by Reuters.

Biden said the ruling makes it less likely that Trump will stand trial before the November 5 election for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The court ruled that Trump cannot be prosecuted for actions that fall within his constitutional authority as president, but can be prosecuted for private actions.

At the same time, in a landmark ruling, the court recognized for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.

"This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America. Everyone, every one of us is equal before the law. Nobody, nobody is above the law. Not even the president of the United States," Biden said.

He believes that the court's decision means that there are now virtually no limits on what the president can do.

"This is a dangerous precedent, because the power of the office will no longer be limited by law. The only limits will be set by the president himself," Biden said.

