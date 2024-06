Share:













Copied



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the European Union should allocate more funds to countries that receive a large number of Ukrainian refugees, in particular Germany.

He said this before the EU summit in Brussels, Politico writes.

Scholz said he wrote a joint letter with his Polish and Czech counterparts, Donald Tusk and Petr Fiala, to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen detailing the demand.

These three countries have received the largest share of Ukrainian refugees, "which is why, together with my colleagues, I believe that it is time to make a decision ... that Europe should provide these countries with special financial support to finance social assistance [to refugees], vocational training, language courses and all the other things that play a role," Scholz said.

The debate surrounding Ukrainian refugees in Germany has intensified in recent months: some politicians from the center-right opposition argue that Berlin should cut social assistance to Ukrainians who have not yet found work in Germany.

We will remind you that the Ministry of Justice of Germany is against the deportation of unemployed Ukrainian refugees.