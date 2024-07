Share:













The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company is creating a new company UZ Energo LLC, which is to build gas power plants with a total capacity of up to 250 MW in various regions of Ukraine.

The company has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, first of all, they will be installed in regional centers and connected to the networks of the company, from which objects of railway transport, social sphere, as well as objects of critical infrastructure of other branches of the economy are powered.

"According to the requirements of the legislation, electricity production activities using gas generating units and electric energy storage units can be carried out only by a legal entity separated from the distribution system operator, with the receipt of a license for the conduct of economic activities for the production of electric energy in accordance with the established procedure. In connection with this, the board of Ukrzaliznytsia has given consent to the creation of a separate company, the share in the authorized capital of which will be 100% owned by Zbut Energy LTD LLC, the authorized capital of which, in turn, is 100% owned by Ukrzaliznytsia," the message says.

According to the announcement, UZ Energo will provide the needs of the company and consumers who are connected to the networks of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrzaliznytsia, as the operator of the electricity distribution system, has more than 100,000 connected consumers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to implement electricity generation projects in various regions of Ukraine.