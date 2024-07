Budget declaration for 2025-2027 foresees GDP growth by 2.7% in 2025 at hryvnia exchange rate of 45 UAH/USD -

The budget declaration for 2025-2027 foresees GDP growth by 2.7% in 2025 at the hryvnia exchange rate of 45 UAH/USD.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos) announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Last Friday, June 28, the government approved the Budget Declaration for 2025-2027.

It was supposed to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a month ago, but was postponed due to consultations with international partners (that is why it was approved on the day of the IMF meeting).

The growth of real GDP in 2025 is predicted at the level of 2.7%, 2026 - 7.5%, 2027 - 6.2%.

The hryvnia exchange rate: 2025: 45 UAH/USD, 2026: 46.5 UAH/USD, 2027: 46.4 UAH/USD.

Budget deficit: 2025: 18.2%, 2026: 10.3%, 2027: 6.7%.

Security and defense expenditures: 2025: UAH 2.2 trillion, 2026: UAH 1.6 trillion, 2027: UAH 1.5 trillion.

The minimum wage in 2025 will be UAH 8,000.

Regarding taxes, the development of an additional package of measures for 2025-2027 in the amount of about +UAH 340 billion every year is recorded.

At the same time, the VAT in the declaration remains unchanged: 20% all the time until 2027.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is negotiating the restructuring and partial write-off of the state debt.