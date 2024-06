Share:













Copied



The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company plans to implement electricity generation projects in various regions of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We are talking about dozens of distributed generation facilities with a total capacity of up to 250 MW. This will make it possible to partially cover the power supply needs of critical infrastructure facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia, as well as consumers throughout Ukraine who are connected to the company's distribution network. Currently, the company is looking for sources of financing; in particular, negotiations are underway regarding the attraction of grants and international financial assistance," the message reads.

Consultations with equipment suppliers are also ongoing.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia will reduce electricity consumption by revising the schedule of suburban electric trains.