On the morning of June 30, the russian occupation army attacked the Odesa Region with a ballistic missile. On the eve of the southern air defense destroyed 5 reconnaissance UAVs.

This was reported by the South Operational Command.

"On the morning of June 30, 2024, the russian occupiers attacked the Odesa Region with a ballistic missile, probably Iskander-M, from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the message reads.

In addition, at dawn, the russian occupiers launched an air strike with the use of guided aerial bombs on the Kherson Region.

At the same time, last day, June 29, the air defense of the south of Ukraine destroyed 5 drones, in particular, one reconnaissance Orlan-10 and four attack UAVs of the Lancet type.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that during this week the aggressor state of russia has used more than 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. Defense forces need the power and means to destroy the carriers of these bombs.

Also, on the morning of June 27, the russian occupiers struck the Mykolaiv Region with a ballistic missile. Two people were injured as a result of falling debris.