The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) installed the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on the Sea Baby maritime drones.

This was reported to the Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"The Sea Baby SSU maritime drones, for which Ukrainians raised funds through the UNITED24 platform, are now equipped with Grad systems and are already actively "minus" the occupiers. The night before last, the SSU Sea Baby, together with the Navy of Ukraine, effectively worked from the sea on positions of russians on the Kinburn Spit," the interlocutors reported.

The Security Service of Ukraine has shown exclusive footage from the Sea Baby trials earlier this winter and directly from drone production.

"Our Sea Baby is not just a drone, but a multifunctional platform that is constantly being improved. And today we can confirm that they are equipped with a multiple launch rocket system and this technological solution is already showing powerful results. So the enemy is waiting for new surprises. We are working, effectively as always," the interlocutor in the SSU said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian maritime drones were able to cut off the supply of the russian base in Syria from the Black Sea ports.

Ukrainian specialists are working on improving drones in order to be able to shoot down aerial targets of the aggressor state of russia.