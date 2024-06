Ukrzaliznytsia warns about possible problems with running of trains in cold season due to electricity shortage

With the approach of the autumn-winter period, an increase in the deficit in electricity supply could affect the uninterrupted running of trains, and to pass this period, Ukrzaliznytsia will build a distributed generation of electricity.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia.

It was noted there that currently Ukrzaliznytsia, as one of the largest consumers of electricity in Ukraine, is experiencing a significant shortage of electricity. The introduced limits on electricity consumption cover only 75% of the company's real needs to ensure the transportation process and current economic activity.

"According to available forecasts, with the approach of the autumn-winter period, an increase in the deficit in electricity supply could affect the uninterrupted running of trains and negatively affect the provision of utility services for household consumers, because Ukrzaliznytsia is also the operator of the electricity distribution and water supply system," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a number of trains are being canceled in Ukraine and the schedule of electric trains is being changed to save electricity.

Ukrenergo warned that the most difficult situation in the energy system of Ukraine is expected in the middle of summer.