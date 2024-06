Share:













Ten Ukrainian civilians were returned from russian captivity.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video address.

"We managed to return ten more of our people from russian captivity. Despite all the difficulties. Nariman Dzhelial, deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, was captured in Crimea as early as 2021. Olena Pekh and Valerii Matiushenko are civilians who were in captivity since 2017-2018. Bohdan Heleta and Ivan Levytskyi are priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, captured in Berdiansk for resisting the occupiers," he wrote.

Five more civilians who were captured on the territory of Belarus and deprived of their freedom were also released: Mykola Shvets, Nataliya Zakharenko, Pavlo Kuprienko, Liudmyla Honcharenko and Kateryna Briukhanova.

"All of them have already been released and are at home - in Ukraine. Thanks to everyone who helped! Thanks to our team that is engaged in the release of prisoners. I also want to note the efforts of the Vatican to bring these people home. We will definitely release all of our people," Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine and the aggressor country of russia carried out a new exchange of prisoners. 90 servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine returned home, including defenders of the Chornobyl NPP and Mariupol, Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and russia previously exchanged prisoners at the end of May. Then it was possible to free 75 people from captivity.

We will remind, as of May 24, it was known that more than 400 Ukrainian women are in russian captivity.