Occupiers become more active in one axis. General Staff reports on situation at front

On June 28, 140 combat clashes took place at the front, Pokrovsk remained the hottest area, where 37 combat clashes took place.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 140 combat clashes took place. The russian invaders carried out 61 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine using 110 guided aerial bombs, and also used 328 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy carried out more than 3,180 shellings on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and populated areas from barrel and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles," the message says.

Thus, in the Kharkiv axis, the occupiers attacked 12 times during the day with the support of aviation in the Vovchansk area, 10 assaults were repelled, and two more clashes continued as of 10:00 p.m.

Previous losses of the aggressor in this axis - 89 occupiers were killed and wounded, three armored fighting vehicles, eight cars, 26 dugouts and an ammunition warehouse were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk axis, the enemy tried 9 times to attack the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, and Kruhlyakivka, 8 enemy attacks were repelled, and the battle near Synkivka continued.

In the Lyman axis, the russian invaders tried to advance 19 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiyivka, Nevske, Torske and Serebriansk forest, 17 enemy attacks were repelled, the fighting continues.

In the Siversk axis, the occupiers carried out 19 assaults near Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhniokamyanske, Rozdolivka, and Vyimka, 15 attacks were repelled, and 4 more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk axis, the occupiers attacked in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar, Nove and Ivanivske, Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks, 3 more assaults were not completed.

In the Horlivka-Toretsk axis, the enemy, supported by aviation, attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 15 times, 14 enemy assaults were repelled, another battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk axis, 37 clashes took place near Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. 29 enemy attacks were repelled, battles are ongoing.

Previous losses of the aggressor in this axis - 160 occupiers killed and wounded, two armored fighting vehicles, four cars and two dugouts were destroyed.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 11 clashes in the Kurakhove axis; 5 assault actions near Heorhiyivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviyivka ended without success for the enemy, enemy activity continues near Krasnohorivka, where 4 attacks of the aggressor were repelled and two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Vremivka axis, the enemy is trying to wedge into the front edge of the defense in the Vodiane area, the Ukrainian military is making maximum efforts to exhaust the invaders and cause them significant losses.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk axes, all the efforts of the invading troops failed.

In other axes, the situation has not changed significantly.

During the day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 11 personnel concentration areas, four air defense systems and the enemy's EW station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 27, according to data at 10:00 p.m., 119 combat clashes took place on the front during the day, the hottest areas being Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove.

In the evening of June 28, russian terrorists targeted a high-rise building in Dnipro.