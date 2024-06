USA will send Ukraine new package of military aid worth USD 150 million with HAWK missiles - media

The White House will provide USD 150 million worth of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, including interceptor missiles for the HAWK anti-aircraft missile system and 155mm artillery shells.

Reuters writes about it.

In particular, two American officials told the agency on condition of anonymity that the new aid package will be officially announced on Monday.

In addition to HAWK missiles and 155 mm artillery ammunition, the package will include other ammunition and equipment to support Ukraine's defense needs, the sources added.

The package will come from the Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism that allows the president to quickly transfer defense goods and services from US stockpiles to support allies.

We will remind you that Finland will send the 24th batch of military aid to Ukraine. Such a decision was made by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, on June 28, following a government proposal. Earlier, Finland allowed Ukraine to use Finnish weapons against the russian federation.

Meanwhile, the security agreement with the EU provides for EUR 5 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024.