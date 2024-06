Share:













Copied



Overnight into Saturday, June 29, the Ukrainian military destroyed all 10 Shaheds, which the russians used to attack Ukraine.

This was reported by Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk.

According to him, overnight into June 29, the enemy attacked with 10 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district of the russian federation.

"As a result of combat operations by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, units of mobile fire groups and EW means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all 10 Shaheds were shot down within the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia Regions," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, in the evening, russian terrorists targeted a high-rise building in Dnipro.

In Dnipro, people may be locked in apartments after a missile attack.