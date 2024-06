Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Andrii Danyk as the Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Danyk Andrii Mykolaiovych as the Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," he said.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Vitalii Myroniuk as the First Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service.

45-year-old Danyk has been Acting Head of the State Emergency Service since February 2024. Since September 2023, he was the Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service.

Since August 2015, Danyk worked as the Deputy Head of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk Region, from January 2020 to September 2023, he held the position of the Head of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in the Cherkasy Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in August 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Serhii Kruk as the Head of the State Emergency Service, and assigned the duties of the Head of the State Emergency Service to Volodymyr Demchuk, the Deputy Head of the SESU.

In February 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Danyk as the Acting Head of the State Emergency Service instead of Demchuk.