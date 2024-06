Ukraine already started preparations for second Peace Summit, to which russia may be invited – President's Of

Ukraine has already started preparations for the second Peace Summit, to which the aggressor country russia may be invited.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva said this on the air of the telethon, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We are talking about this, that this (the summit in Switzerland) is the inaugural summit. And at the second summit, which we are already planning, we are talking with countries... A certain number of countries have already expressed their desire to host such a summit. At this Peace Summit, we will talk based on the results of the first summit and the results of the developed road map, we will talk about how to really talk about peace in Ukraine," he said.

Zhovkva suggested that under certain conditions, russia could be invited to the second Peace Summit.

"Ukraine will talk about it together with its partners, we do not rule it out. We will talk if the countries that share the joint plan developed by Ukraine and its allies will convey it to the aggressor country and the aggressor country will not dictate its terms, as it has always been, and to listen to the world community, we can also talk about certain formats of its participation," the President's Office representative ordered.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 15-16, a Peace Summit will be held at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, which Ukraine expects will become a platform that will start the future peace process.

Official invitations to participate in the conference were sent to more than 160 countries and international organizations, about 100 agreed. At the same time, the aggressor state russia was not invited to the Peace Summit.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, said that russia refused to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland even before the invitations were sent due to lack of interest, and also because it considered it to be pro-Ukrainian.

The Global Peace Summit on Ukraine in Switzerland is aimed at reaching an agreement on three main points of the Peace Formula instead of ten.