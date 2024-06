Share:













Copied



The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has appointed Serhii Lahno as the provisional Director General of the UkrGasVydobuvannya state-owned gas production company instead of Oleh Tolmachev.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine has said this in a statement on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Serhii Lahno is a high-class specialist with almost 20 years of experience in hydrocarbon extraction. He has two higher technical degrees in the specialties - "Equipment of oil and gas industries" and "Oil and gas extraction". He holds the position of chief engineer of the UkrGasVydobuvannya," the message says.

Tolmachev has held the post of the provisional Director General of the UkrGasVydobuvannya since January 2023.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023 UkrGasVydobuvannya increased its net profit by 4.5 times, or by UAH 10.1 billion, to UAH 13 billion compared to 2022.

Naftogaz plans to extract 15 billion cubic meters of gas in 2024 at the expense of the companies UkrGasVydobuvannya and Ukrnafta.

In 2023, UkrGasVydobuvannya produced 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas, and Ukrnafta increased gas production by 6% to 1.097 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.